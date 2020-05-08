Ask Amy: Problem drinking creates problems in marriage

I hope you notice that all of this information is pointed toward YOU.

Dear Amy: My husband and I are expecting our first child — a daughter. We are over the moon and have begun planning baby names. Right now, my heart and soul are stuck on the classically beautiful name “Juliette.”

I have a deceased aunt named Julie, who has left behind two daughters. We’re not very close, but catch up occasionally. I am sure some family might assume the name Juliette would be in honor of my aunt Julie, but truth be told, I just really love that name and I see them as different names (albeit my future daughter could choose to go by Julie if she wanted).

I would feel terrible if this hurt my cousins in any way or made them feel they couldn’t name their potential future daughters Julie, but I could see myself getting into a bind if I ask their permission and they say no.

I am, of course, open to other names but was wondering if you might have some advice on this? — Excited Mom

Dear Excited: Juliette and Julie are different names (much as Amelie and Amy are). And yes, I agree that it is a lovely name.