Ask Amy: Reader worries about post-pandemic relating

Can you help me find ways to navigate a dialogue with people I haven’t seen in person in a year, on how to reintegrate with each other? – Anxious

Dear Anxious: I appreciate this thoughtful question, as I have had my own anxieties about reentering the world – not as it was, but as it is. My own experience has been one of drawing-in, and like many people I assume that some of these changes – in perspective and temperament – will be permanent.

My own plan is to … go slowly, realizing that others will go at a different pace.

I urge you – and all of us – to reserve judgment.

That hard-charging man has his own anxieties. He is perhaps overly eager to assert his primacy over his surroundings. He might have spent the last year struggling to keep the losses and sacrifices at bay. If he has not permitted the last year to change him, to understand his own vulnerabilities and deepen his own compassion, then – so be it.

You might still feel compassion for him, though, because he, like you, is experiencing the world and relating to others in the way he knows how.