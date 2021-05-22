Ask Amy: Readers say: ‘I’m not your ‘Sweetie!’

These are elders who deserve respect for their lived experiences, rather than be infantilized from our perception of fragility.

We would never expect a woman to tolerate such belittling if the tables were turned, and it should never be acceptable when directed to adults. – Big Picture Feminist Nurse

Dear Amy: It’s obvious to me that the gentleman who hates being called “Sweetie” and “Honey” does not live in the South. In the South, we call everyone Sweetie and Honey. It doesn’t matter if they are young, middle-aged or elderly.

No one questions it, and it is not a sign that we are demeaning or talking down to someone. I personally do it because it makes me feel good. – Southerner

Dear Southerner: When you greet someone in a professional context, making yourself feel good should not be your objective.

