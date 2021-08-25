Ask Amy: ‘Real-life’ relationship brings up real problems

If I told you that your guy’s situation is not at all “weird,” would you rush forward with confidence that your own instincts and feelings would cease to matter so much?

Your feelings are completely valid. Because they are yours.

You and your guy are older. You’ve both lived half of your lives – and you have formed and have the right to maintain your strong relationships and friendships. But yes – other relationships shift and make way when you form a family with someone.

If this other woman has transitioned from an ex-partner to an every-weekend buddy and forever-friend, then, as your guy’s “priority,” you should not only be brought into the fold, but you should be put first.

“Priority” means: first. It’s hard to see how you are a priority when your boyfriend is hiking and camping almost every weekend with someone else.

No one else should decide what is right for you, but it would be wise for you to slow way down until you feel great about your place in this particular relationship triangle.

Dear Amy: My husband refuses to get the COVID vaccine. He thinks it is a “government plot.”