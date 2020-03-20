Ask Amy: Reconnection with woman will disrupt family

I am curious as to where life has taken him. I would like to drop him a note and offer to meet him for coffee and conversation to catch up.

What is your opinion? — Curious

Dear Curious: My opinion is that you are lonely for companionship and so you want to test the waters by returning to a familiar “lost love.”

This is a completely understandable impulse. I’ve had it myself, which is why after my long-ago divorce I dated everyone I ever knew in college.

Your motives might not be completely clear to you — or your motive might be mixed — but you should be prepared for the fact that he has changed, that you have changed, and that, if he is married or in a committed relationship, he might see this contact as an unwelcome intrusion.

You should familiarize yourself with Facebook. Post an online profile, and then use it to get in touch with all sorts of people.

The way all of our personal webs intersect, I bet it wouldn’t be two weeks before he was aware of how to contact you.

