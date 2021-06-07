Ask Amy: Recovering addict feels hounded by dreams

For instance, “No Longer Bewildered” reported that her DNA test showed that she was a half-sister to her niece, an impossibility, as she pointed out.

With me, it was different. It showed that my half-brother was my cousin. So I think that, maybe, all of the half-siblings that have been found could actually be cousins. — Understand Now

Dear Understand Now: DTC (direct to consumer) home DNA tests contain important boilerplate language in their user agreements: “… for entertainment purposes only.”

I assume that in a general sense, the data doesn’t lie, but the testing itself can be flawed.

It’s important that people understand that any results they receive should be seen as the beginning — not the end — of their search for answers.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter@askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter@askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.