Ask Amy: Rent-less son could become house sitter

I don’t think they’ve lied to us, but I believe they’ve conveniently withheld details. I don’t know what to do. I’ve shared my concern about the consequences of their decisions. We’re all fatigued by this virus, but I want to put my foot down. How do I get through to them? — Upset

Dear Upset: You won’t get through to them. Your parents are taking risks, and they know this because they haven’t been honest with you about their choices. You cannot control them from 3,000 miles away. You likely wouldn’t be able to control them from one mile away. This lack of control is a major stressor for family members everywhere, and it is a sadness you will have to learn to tolerate, while you put your hands together and hope for the best.

Dear Amy: You ran a letter from “Wondering,” who asked why liquor stores stayed open during the coronavirus pandemic.

As an addictionologist, I will tell you that individuals who quit drinking “cold-turkey” risk the potential of severe, even life-threatening withdrawal.

While I doubt that this was in the thoughts of the politicians who made these decisions, keeping the liquor stores open saved lives. — Charles Schauberger, MD, FASAM

Dear Charles: Many other readers pointed out the risk of alcohol withdrawal, and I appreciate the perspective and correction.

