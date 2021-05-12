Ask Amy: Retired teachers take on a grandchild

Tell them that you have set up a scholarship fund for his education and that it would cover tuition (and whatever other expenses you choose) at his chosen college. Tell them that this scholarship would be a gift to be applied only toward his education and that there are no other strings or expectations attached.

Ask them to discuss it together and to let you know.

If these parents believe that you are overstepping (or if you have overstepped in the past), this offer could create a problem within their family. I hope you will be sensitive to that possibility, but … at 18, Jacob is legally an adult, and he should take the lead in terms of financing his college education.

Dear Amy: I have been married for 47 years, and I am 67 years old.

A few years ago, my husband’s friend, “Dan,” put his hand on my thigh, and it made me feel very uncomfortable. I told my husband about this and his response was, “It’s just how he is.”

We have had several arguments about this, and my husband still doesn’t understand how this made me feel.