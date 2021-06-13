Ask Amy: Reuniting couple need relationship rehash

You should not convey that you are aware of intensely private family matters if you are unsure about the source of your information. If your mutual friend passed along private knowledge about another family’s struggle without their tacit permission, your choice to bring it up would create problems in their friendship.

Dear Amy: I am a 71-year-old male living in Southern California.

I have been called "Sweetie, Honey, and Dear" at various stages of my life by female service providers of all ages and backgrounds.

Admittedly, I don't get called by these harmless endearments in a professional setting or in the healthcare arena, but I don't take offense and certainly do not register "disgust.”

Could it be that women of a certain age are the ones feeling disrespected, while guys just roll with it? – Tim

Dear Tim: Your theory is possible, except that this topic was originally raised by a group of men.

