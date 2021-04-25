Ask Amy: Risky roommate dynamic needs to change

I calmly told him it wasn’t his place to judge, and that I did not ask his opinion of our relationship.

He walked out of my room cursing me, telling me to shut up, and to never ask him for anything ever again. He then left a book I had given him in front of my door.

I was shocked at how weirdly south that went, but also not surprised.

After these confrontations, I'm left feeling awkward and ill-at-ease in our home for a few days and do my best to avoid him.

What do you think I should do about this? – Really Done

Dear Done: You have the right to live in your own home without the pressure of tiptoeing around your roommate for several days after he lashes out.

You should take a long and careful look at whether you want to continue to cohabit with him. You don’t seem to feel unsafe, but you will have to gauge whether his volatility and behavior present a safety issue for you.