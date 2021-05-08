Ask Amy: ‘Save-the-Date’ doesn’t lead to an invitation

I have already been vaccinated, but I am starting to think that my friends don’t know me. I’m worried that they think that I am an anti-vaxxer!

How do I deal with this frustration? – Worried

Dear Worried: I’ll suggest an alternative narrative.

Your friends are trying to politely inquire whether you have received your vaccination yet, in order to gauge whether they – and you — would feel comfortable spending time in-person with one another.

“Do you plan to get vaccinated?” does not make any particular assumption about you, which I believe is an appropriate way to frame the question.

As we (hopefully) emerge from the pandemic, I think it’s vital not to look for things to be upset about.

