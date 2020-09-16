Ask Amy: Scammed by a hacker, revenge would be sweet

“When you engage with an online scammer, you open the door to a host of future problems — from cyber intrusions, to identity theft, to extortion. Often, the only way to stop the cycle is through good cyber hygiene (changing passwords frequently, requiring two-factor authentication, etc.) and reporting the crime to law enforcement. More on cyber hygiene can be found on the FBI website: fbi.gov.

The FBI is the lead investigative agency for cyber-crimes, and victims are encouraged to file a report with the Internet Crime Complaints Center (IC3) at ic3.gov.”

Now that you know you’ve been had, yes — it is illegal to solicit a phone hacking. No, I don’t think there is much enforcement recourse for you.

The scammer might be working out of a café in Nigeria or Bogota. The scammer might be a 14-year-old named “Skippy,” or possibly your boyfriend, catfishing you.