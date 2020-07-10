Ask Amy: She wants marriage; he wants a clean shave

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I have been in a relationship with a man for 10 years.

He is 71 and lives in another state (50 miles away), and I am 70. I am divorced and he has never been married.

We both own our homes.

When I had a job in another state, I would come home on weekends, and he would come to my house on Friday and leave on Sunday.

We spent most weekends and holidays together and went on vacations (all at my expense because he lives on a low fixed income, and I make much more money than he does).

Since I retired in October, he is perfectly content to keep our previous arrangement intact.

He does not stay any longer than Sunday unless we have special plans for Sunday night, or go on vacation together.

I want to spend more time with him, but on Sundays he seems anxious to return to his hometown.

He is retired, and when he gets home, he spends his time hanging out at barbershops with his friends. Then he comes back to my house most Fridays.

When we are together, he seems content with our relationship, and we talk on the phone often.