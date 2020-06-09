Ask Amy: Smoker would rather fight than quit

How do I move past this, when my heart feels so broken? — Grieving Daughter

Dear Grieving: One way to move past this is to commit to trying, once again, to tackle your smoking addiction. (Smokefree.gov has guidelines, suggestions, support and a handy app that can help to keep you on track.)

You don’t seem able, or willing, to see this from your father’s perspective: He IS offering hugs, and housing, and he is using this leverage to try to force you to deal with your smoking. He cannot actually control you, so this leverage is all he has.

No non-smoker wants to rub shoulders with a heavy smoker, but for some people, the residue on your skin and clothing is truly toxic.

You see your dad’s non-negotiable as a refusal to spend time with you — and you really blame his wife — but they are not refusing to see you. They are not refusing to love you. They are refusing to have you live with them while you are smoking. This is a very clear-cut non-negotiable.

You can consume nicotine without smoking cigarettes — through gum, lozenges, patches, prescription inhalers, and vaping. None of these nicotine delivery systems should bother other people and may help you to become smoke-free.