Ask Amy: Stepchild would like for dad to leave stepmom at home

Dear Amy: I hated your response to “Concerned in DC.” This person was worried about his wife’s “negativity” due to political differences.

Please, Amy, keep your politics to yourself. I read this column for entertainment, not to be lectured by you. — Former Reader

Dear Reader: “Politics” seems to have surfaced recently as a point of conflict. That’s why I cover the topic in my column.

I have reviewed my response to “Concerned” with a finely pointed pencil — never once do I mention my own political point of view.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

