Ask Amy: Stepmom’s shocking news reaches the campsite

When one elderly person is caring for another elderly person who is suffering with dementia, calling every day does not count as being particularly helpful, certainly if you live nearby.

You no doubt have been looking forward to your own retirement, envisioning freedom from the demands of your work life (and possibly other family obligations). But you don’t always get what you want when you want it. Surely your father didn’t envision his dementia. Your stepmother didn’t envision the overwhelming tasks of caregiving.

So yes, you did abandon your stepmother. Unfortunately, you don’t seem to connect your own impulses and behavior with hers: You both want to flee from an overwhelming situation.

My instinct is that your stepmother has made a shocking announcement in part to get your attention. I think you should react with equanimity. Do not attach to her desire to go away with another man. Do pay close attention to her desire to go away.