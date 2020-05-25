Ask Amy: Strange accusation roils friendship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: Out of the blue, my best friend of 45 years called to tell me something “uncomfortable” that had been bothering her for about 20 years.

What she said literally caused me to jump right out of my chair.

She declared that over the past 20 years or so, my husband and I had asked her to join us in a “threesome” multiple times.

I was stunned, and asked her what she was talking about. She said that many times over dinner, we had been whispering together and then made suggestions to her that we wanted to have sex with her.

She said she couldn’t remember any specifics.

My husband and I are very flirty together, but I can’t imagine we ever said or did anything untoward.

She had no explanation for why she continued to visit us without saying anything. She said she just hoped it would stop, but realized it wouldn’t.

First of all, we have never entertained this idea — with anyone.

She said I was her best friend, but she didn’t feel “like that” about me and began to cry. I said I didn’t feel that way about her, either.