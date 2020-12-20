Ask Amy: Sudden loss brings up awkward questions

We understand that the virus is supposedly not transported on food, but we don't want to take a chance of any kind.

How do we tell Carol not to send us the fruit cake without hurting her feelings? — The Worrywarts

Dear Worrywarts: You should contact “Carol” immediately and tell her that because she has been so sick for so long … “We’re not going to hold you to your fruitcake delivery this year. We just want to make sure you don’t go to that trouble, and that you take good care of yourself during your recovery. Your good health would be the best gift to us.”

If Carol is anything like my friend Michael (who sends fruitcake to me every year), unless she had decided to cancel her gift, her Christmas batch was started several weeks ago and is now being brushed (or bathed) in brandy in preparation for shipping.

If you receive the cake, thank your friend profusely. What you decide to do with the cake after receiving it is your business.

I hope you are planning to send these friends something very special this year. It sounds as if they have been through a lot.