Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she’s treated

Dear Disrespected: I do think you’re onto something regarding tension between millennials and boomers. It certainly surfaced during the pandemic, when (by my observation) millennials sought to control their parents, who – in their opinion – were not taking risks to themselves and others seriously enough.

I have been surprised both by the selfishness displayed by the elders, as well as the controlling and rude reactions of the youngers.

Both sides justify their behavior, and neither admits that they should perhaps behave differently.

However, both of your mothers-in-law were unkind. You consider it a badge of honor that you tolerated their mistreatment. Where is the glory in that?

Your female relatives in their 30s feel personal pressure to be all things to all people (their children, parents, partners, supervisors). Their worries and anxieties are often global in nature, reflecting frustration with elders who they believe deny the realities of climate change, racism, or a global pandemic.

So yes – they are fed up, and they’re not going to take it anymore. And yes, they are mistaking rudeness and aggression for assertion.