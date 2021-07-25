Ask Amy: This woman’s place is in the home – alone!

If he has the energy to volunteer outside the home, then why can’t he do more to ease your domestic burden?

Dear Amy: "Wondering" was unsure if she should tell her friend that the woman’s husband was having an affair. I appreciate she gave the husband the opportunity to tell his wife first, but he didn't.

It's interesting that people who possess such knowledge feel they will "destroy someone's marriage" or "ruin someone's life" if they share such information.

My husband lived in the basement, emotionally left our family, and basically ignored us (my two young boys and me) for five years.

He barely worked, destroyed our finances, and will never have to pay back the tens of thousands of dollars he "borrowed" from my parents.

I thought he was depressed. I didn't know that he was having an affair with one of my friends.