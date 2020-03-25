Ask Amy: Twentysomething struggles with work-life balance

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I are in our early 20s. We have been in a long-distance relationship for 18 months.

He is my first major love and relationship. Now our current (yet tentative) plan is to move in together after my Ph.D. is done and his business settles. He is very supportive and I’m happy being with him. However, I’m not sure if I’m ready.

I’ve lost myself as I put so much energy, time and effort to our relationship, instead of investing in myself. I became emotional and I’m not as productive or disciplined as I was. I don’t know how to balance myself, as this is my first relationship. I’m not sure if a relationship is good for me or I’m ready to be in one. I want to focus and invest in myself without his influence because I’m scared of losing myself even more.

My boyfriend wants to be supportive, but we are both so clueless. Should we break up, or find a balance?

Is there a way to be in a relationship and still be your most productive/career-driven self in your 20s? — Unsure