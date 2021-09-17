Ask Amy: Uber dispute becomes uber permanent

Dear Amy: “Glenda” and I have been friends for 43 years. Glenda and her sister “Brenda” are twins – and I’m friends with both of them!

Glenda’s 60th birthday was coming up. After months of deliberation and pandemic restrictions, we decided on a small group going to a local casino for brunch and fun.

Glenda, Brenda and I were in on the plan. Glenda wanted to invite two friends but didn’t want her sister to invite anyone. However, Brenda and I have a mutual friend we wanted to include. (All of these people were in my wedding, and we all have been friends over 35 years).

We were going to get an Uber to take us so we could have more fun, but with COVID, we were going to have to take two Ubers and meet at the venue. No problem, right?

Well, Glenda said that would NOT work. She insisted on going together and celebrating on the way over.

Well, you can’t drink in Ubers, so partying on the way over was out of the question.

We got in a huge fight over the phone about the extra person that her sister and I invited.

She threw out the comment, “I thought you were MY friend and it’s MY birthday you are ruining.”