Ask Amy: Unvaccinated elder parents plan to attend graduation

Dear Amy: You challenged “Adoring Mom,” when she described a recent reunion with her daughter, after a very lengthy estrangement of many years. She said she didn’t know why the estrangement happened, and you didn’t seem to believe her.

I believe you owe her — and other parents of estranged children — an apology! — Upset

Dear Upset: I think it’s fairly common not to know the reasons behind an estrangement, but what I challenged “Adoring Mom” about was her reluctance to discuss the estrangement with her daughter, after they had reconciled.

This mom feared that talking about it (or being “annoying”) might bring on a new estrangement.

I saw this as the daughter’s continued (and successful) effort to control her.

