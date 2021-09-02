Ask Amy: Vaccination conflict interrupts friendship

Since the beginning of COVID, she’s had health issues and several surgeries. She’s better now. We spent time in her home and mine, she didn’t require me to wear a mask, even though I offered to.

If she had set her parameters without involving my son, I would have no problem. I told her as much, in a nice way.

I guess I’m asking if you have any advice to help me understand this.

I’m not looking to resume the “friendship” we had, I just want to move on.

I can’t figure out what’s changed.

What’s your take? – Upset

Dear Upset: My take is that winter is approaching and we are about to enter another season of great uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, its variants, and our relative safety.

That’s what’s changed.

Your neighbor has been frank with you regarding her own intentions. She is obviously upset that your son has refused the vaccine (and it seems that you are upset, too). The only difference is that he is your son. Your relationship with him overrides his choice.