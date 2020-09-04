Ask Amy: Who is that masked man? Possibly, a jerk

Salespeople are expected to put up with a lot of challenging behavior (from the merely obtuse, to the outright rude) but no service worker should have to tolerate suggestive or sexual comments directed at them. I sincerely hope that management has her back regarding this, but even if she does not take up this issue with management, if a customer is standing too close to her, she should say, “Sir, you are standing too close. Could you please step back three paces?” (People sometimes forget to maintain distance, especially outside, or they may have a hard time hearing someone who is trying to speak through a mask, so they instinctively step closer.)

And if a customer makes a sexually inappropriate comment to her, she might say, “That is inappropriate. I’m going to look for male salesperson to assist you. Hopefully, you will not use this same language with him.”

Dear Amy: I consider myself to be an easy-going, “low-maintenance” person. I also pride myself on being considerate and expect the same from close friends and family.

Here is my quandary: I recently celebrated my birthday, and year after year, my husband’s brother and sister neglect to send me any well-wishes.