Ask Amy: Widower ponders the heartache of dating

Dear Amy: I just had to write in response to “Can’t Wait Forever,” who is about to turn 35 and has a ticking biological clock.

I was hoping that you would suggest that she harvest and freeze some of her eggs. Although I don’t know the cost that this entails, it might be a viable solution for her.

It seemed to me that she has a lot of anxiety around this issue, which, to my mind, is not off-base, and rather than being told to “breathe through the anxiety and live in the moment”, she could be given a proactive, practical piece of advice that could set her mind at ease so she could actually live in the moment without fear. – Better Solution

Dear Better: Thank you for the suggestion. Yes, egg harvesting and storage can be quite expensive (I’ve seen estimates of up to $30,000), but I agree with you that this would empower a woman whose biological clock is ticking loudly.

To be fair (to me), this person’s therapist suggested living in the moment. My overall suggestion was to talk to her partner and (if he is in agreement) make plans and (possibly) a baby.

Dear Amy: What does it mean when there is activity online from your partner to another person?