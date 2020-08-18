Ask Amy: Wife is jealous of husband’s ‘other mother’

Dear Frustrated: Your husband sees your mother every weekend. He cares about her and is good to her. Why should he call her to check-in? He sees her every few days!

Without any family here, his former mother-in-law seems to be a mother figure to him.

You two have been together for four years. Presumably, this friendship was active and ongoing the whole time. No, marriage does not mean that spouses bury their pasts, drop their friendships, and cling only to their partners. Did you cut ties with people you care about when you got married?

You want to be very mature about this, so grow up. Accept this relationship, share in it if you are able, and stop policing your husband and spying on his phone. The spying itself triggers your jealousy. When you stop spying, you will be less stressed.

Dear Amy: My husband and I (married 26 years) really treasure our neighbors. We are close friends. They are about 10 years older than us, in their mid-60s.

Our teen daughter is close to them, too, and has spent time learning to weld with the husband. They are among the only people we socialize with right now (outdoor BYOB cocktails with distance).