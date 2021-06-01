Ask Amy: Wife is riding the tilt-a-whirl of husband’s addiction

Although things are going OK, I can’t help but think they are OK because I’m not bringing up my feelings or rocking the boat.

I’m scared. I don’t want to lose my husband, but I also don’t like living this way, in constant fear that he’s going to leave me or that he is pursuing someone behind my back.

How can I get him to understand where I am coming from and commit to putting effort into our marriage? – Devastated Wife

Dear Devastated: I hope your therapist is helping you to see that at this point, your own behavior seems to have taken on addictive characteristics.

Ask your counselor to talk to you about codependency: This describes a person who is insecure, self-sacrificing, enabling, and ultimately desperate to control the object of their attachment.

Your husband seems to have learned (possibly in rehab) that there should be a boundary between his problems and your problems, but here you are strapped onto the tilt-a-whirl of his addiction cycle.

You obviously aren’t capable of delivering an ultimatum, because you won’t deliver the consequence. So perhaps instead, you should work on your own personal courage and emotional development.