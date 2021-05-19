Ask Amy: Woman seeks romantic renovation

Dear Amy: Your response to “Bored” bothered me. She reported being chastised by her husband, who insists that she must let others talk, uninterrupted, until they stop. Then wait two beats to make sure they’re not just taking a breath.

She says this leads to monologues that can last for 20 minutes or more.

For sure, this woman is an interrupter, and her husband is calling her on it. – Been There

Dear Been There: Even if she is an interrupter, her husband can offer feedback, but he does not have the right to control her.

