Ask Amy: Woman wonders about ‘outing’ friend’s husband

What confuses me is that after he says all this stuff, he’ll then say, “I’m sorry. I don’t want to break up and be the bad guy.” I feel so confused. I care for him a lot. I don’t even know what’s normal anymore. — Scared

Dear Scared: You say you don’t know what is normal anymore, and so I’ll tell you. “Tony” is an abusive jerk. His behavior will get worse – possibly much worse — over time.

Your primary job in life now is to take care of yourself and your unborn child. If you have to move in with your folks until you can get soundly on your feet as a single mom, then you should do that.

I know this is very hard, but you can do it. Friends and family will help you, and you will recover your self-esteem once you are away from this toxic person.

Dear Amy: “Disappointed Spouse” was married to a man whose behavior during the pandemic was placing his wife at risk. I was surprised that you suggested that she should consider moving out. I agree with you, but I was surprised you suggested it. — Also At Risk

Dear At Risk: This pandemic has created some life-and-death dilemmas.

