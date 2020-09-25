Ask Amy: Women gone gray can be silver ‘vixens’

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: Because of salons being closed during the pandemic, I was able to see the true color of my hair for the first time in decades. I love my natural salt-and-pepper hair color and decided to grow out my hair. I’m very happy with my choice of not putting itchy chemicals on my head and saving time and money at the salons.

I joined with (online) groups with women who are also going through this transformation. Ninety-eight percent of the women look better in their real hair color, versus their dyed hair.

Luckily for me, my mate, family, and friends are supportive. Unfortunately, the women in these groups and I have all received negative comments from the people in our lives, and even from strangers.

People tell us: “You’re going to look old; you’re letting yourself go; I’ll pay for you to have your hair dyed; no man will ever date you; nobody will hire you…” and so forth.

I would never think to criticize someone’s appearance. I keep those opinions to myself. Don’t people realize how hurtful these comments are? Do they really think their negative comments are helpful? Why can’t women be silver foxes like men are? — My Hair, My Choice