Ask Amy: Young relationship feels like a messy first draft

My other friends chose to ignore this out of respect for me, and it was never brought up again.

My relationship with this woman is now strained. I avoid her and when I do speak to her, I keep my conversation with her short. I do not need for her to know anything about what is currently going on in our lives.

I understand that friendships ebb and flow. I think this friendship has ended. The trust I have in her is gone. I don’t know how many of my conversations with her have been blurted out to someone else.

Your thoughts? — Former Friend

Dear Friend: I agree with you that actions have consequences, and this woman’s drunken gossip has, quite logically, resulted in you keeping your distance.

My only suggestion is that, instead of ghosting her, you should tell her exactly how you feel about her behavior. Don’t do this in anger, but to clarify that her behavior hurt you. Being drunk is NOT an acceptable excuse, and if her drinking brings out the worst in her, she needs to know that her relationships will suffer.