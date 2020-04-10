Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 10

Notable birthdays: Actress Liz Sheridan is 91. Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 84. Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 73. Actor Steven Seagal is 68. Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 67. Actor Peter MacNicol is 66. Actress Olivia Brown is 63. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 63. Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 62. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 61. Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 60. Actor Jeb Adams is 59. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 58. Rock musician Tim “Herb” Alexander is 55. R-and-B singer Kenny Lattimore is 53. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 52. Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 51. Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 50. Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is 45. Actor David Harbour is 45. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 41. Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 39. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 39. Actress Chyler Leigh is 38. Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 37. Actor Ryan Merriman is 37. Singer Mandy Moore is 36. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 35. Actress Shay Mitchell is 33. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 32. Actress Molly Bernard (TV: “Younger”) is 32. Country singer Maren Morris is 30. Actor Alex Pettyfer is 30. Actress-singer AJ (AKA Amanda) Michalka is 29. Actress Daisy Ridley is 28. Singer-actress Sofia Carson is 27. Actress Audrey Whitby is 24. Actress Ruby Jerins is 22.