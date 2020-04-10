Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 10

Today’s Birthday (04/10/20). Ride a career rocket this year. Coordination and teamwork provide essential support. Shifting summer travel and study plans inspire a delightful domestic phase before a professional challenge takes focus. Winter changes in the news inspire an amazing long-distance connection. Your work is in rising demand.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. You’re exceptionally clever with words over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Creative ideas abound. Take notes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor budgets. Finish old business. Modify long-term plans over three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Review what worked and didn’t. Include intuition and unspoken clues.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Participate with an energetic team over the next phase, with Mercury in Aries. Friends are a source of inspiration, and group activities produce results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Watch carefully for professional opportunity, with Mercury in Aries. Prepare to jump when the moment is right. There may be a test.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Have fun. Travel beckons, with Mercury in Aries. Make long-distance connections over the next few weeks. Study and research are favored. Document your views.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to domestic changes. Pay bills and figure out how much you can spend. It’s easier to organize shared finances, with Mercury in Aries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication flowers between partners, with Mercury in Aries. Compromise and negotiate. Coordinate and collaborate. Delegate more. Remind someone what you appreciate about them.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a lucrative opportunity. What you’re learning energizes your work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Aries. Raise performance levels through diligent practice.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Put your love into words. Express your affection and deepest feelings. Romantic communication flowers over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make long-term plans. Take on a home renovation project over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Set family goals. Clean house.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Learn voraciously, with Mercury in Aries. You’re especially creative and words flow with ease. Write, record and report. Share and connect with a wider community.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Communication benefits your career. Develop lucrative opportunities, with Mercury in Aries for three weeks. Make profitable connections and grow the scale of your endeavor.
Thought for Today: “Your actions, and your actions alone, determine your worth.” — Evelyn Waugh (1903-1966).
Notable birthdays: Actress Liz Sheridan is 91. Football Hall of Famer John Madden is 84. Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 73. Actor Steven Seagal is 68. Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 67. Actor Peter MacNicol is 66. Actress Olivia Brown is 63. Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 63. Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 62. Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 61. Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 60. Actor Jeb Adams is 59. Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 58. Rock musician Tim “Herb” Alexander is 55. R-and-B singer Kenny Lattimore is 53. Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 52. Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 51. Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 50. Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is 45. Actor David Harbour is 45. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 41. Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 39. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton is 39. Actress Chyler Leigh is 38. Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 37. Actor Ryan Merriman is 37. Singer Mandy Moore is 36. Actor Barkhad Abdi is 35. Actress Shay Mitchell is 33. Actor Haley Joel Osment is 32. Actress Molly Bernard (TV: “Younger”) is 32. Country singer Maren Morris is 30. Actor Alex Pettyfer is 30. Actress-singer AJ (AKA Amanda) Michalka is 29. Actress Daisy Ridley is 28. Singer-actress Sofia Carson is 27. Actress Audrey Whitby is 24. Actress Ruby Jerins is 22.
