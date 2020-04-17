Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 17

Today’s Birthday (04/17/20). Fortune favors your professional status this year. Teamwork provides fundamental support. Discover new educational destinations this summer, before diving into home renovation. Your industry and market are shifting; find opportunities in new directions. Take a new tack with communications next winter, before launching an exciting exploration. Your good work is paying off.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities and adjust plans for current circumstances. Play the ace you’ve been holding. Cash in on something you’ve kept in reserve. Listen to intuition.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your team to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Collaborate for the common good. Communicate your appreciation and recognize key support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Assume greater responsibility and leadership. Prepare for a test or challenge. Get support from talented friends, teammates and colleagues. Provide excellence.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study and investigate. Build a strong case. Explore and discuss a subject of your passion. Write your research and share what you’ve been discovering.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to surmount a financial challenge. Communication can resolve a tricky situation. Collaborate for innovative solutions. Express what’s in your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let your partner know how much you appreciate their support. Words of love come easily, if you allow. Small, thoughtful actions show you care.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing to improve physical performance. Get your heart pumping! Dancing is great exercise. Strengthen health and energy with good food and rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax with someone sweet. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity for romance. Express your affection, gratitude and appreciation. Let another know your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Draw upon hidden resources for a home renovation. Share ideas and preferences. Get expert opinions. Fix something before it breaks. Fill your place with love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming and persuasive. Talk about what you love. Express your gratitude and appreciation. Share and invite participation. Get the word out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Monitor the numbers. It’s a good time to buy and sell. Wheel and deal. Make bargains and sign contracts. Focus on sales and marketing.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Grab a lucky opportunity. Do something nice for yourself. Indulge your latest obsession. Learn new tricks.
Thought for Today: “A cynic is not merely one who reads bitter lessons from the past; he is one who is prematurely disappointed in the future.” — Sydney J. Harris, American journalist (1917-1986).
Notable birthdays: Actor David Bradley is 78. Composer-musician Jan Hammer is 72. Actress Olivia Hussey is 69. Actor Clarke Peters is 68. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 63. Actor Sean Bean is 61. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 59. Actor Joel Murray is 58. Rock singer Maynard James Keenan is 56. Actress Lela Rochon is 56. Actor William Mapother is 55. Actress Leslie Bega is 53. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 53. Actress Kimberly Elise is 53. Singer Liz Phair is 53. Director/producer Adam McKay is 52. Rapper-actor Redman is 50. Actress Jennifer Garner is 48. Country musician Craig Anderson is 47. Singer Victoria Adams Beckham is 46. Actress-singer Lindsay Korman is 42. Actor Tate Ellington is 41. Actor Nicholas D’Agosto is 40. Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 39. Actress Rooney Mara is 35. Actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 33. Actor Paulie Litt is 25. Actress Dee Dee Davis is 24.
