Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 2

Today’s Birthday (04/02/21). Grow through alliances this year. Reliable actions get amplified by consistent teamwork. Adapting around educational and travel challenges this spring sets you up perfectly for summer creativity, networking and buzz. Adjust to income changes before a winter investigation heats up. Friends open new doors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand terrain. Explore and investigate. Put in backstage efforts and do the homework. Ignore rumors or gossip. Stick to practical priorities for heartfelt gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative push builds momentum. Collaborate and coordinate with your partner to maximize benefits. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Take action for shared gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Dreams could fade. Communications could misfire. Simply your shared mission. Patience pays well. Help others see the big picture.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Build strength and endurance with practice. Stay patient, step after step. The fun is in the process. Don’t push beyond limitations. Prioritize practicalities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on what you love despite delays or challenges. Engage in passion projects. Use your persuasive arts. Connect with another heart on a deeper level.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Postpone buying stuff you don’t need. Clear space. Clean and organize. Cook up something delicious. Savor domestic joys with family and your inner circle.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever and creative. Don’t stir up controversy or fuss; quietly observe. Doubts interfere with progress. You can learn what you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your efforts could get lucrative. Stick to practical purchases. Avoid financial discussion or risk arguments. Focus on long-term objectives. Keep your head down and profit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re growing stronger. Wear your confidence with ease and grace. Ignore distractions, naysayers, rumors or gossip. Focus on your own personal priorities and passions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 5 — Slow to process recent changes. Indulge cravings for peaceful solitude. Write, sort and organize. Notice where you’ve been and where you’re going. Adjust practical plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — Collaboration and teamwork can get results when all else fails. Don’t get pushy. Avoid crowds, risk or irritation. Connect with your community roots.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — Focus on practical professional priorities. Find clever ways to advance around an obstacle or barrier. Avoid controversy or fuss. You can get what you’re after.
Notable birthdays: Actor Sharon Acker is 86. Actor Dame Penelope Keith is 81. Actor Linda Hunt is 76. Singer Emmylou Harris is 74. Actor Sam Anderson is 74. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 74. Actor Pamela Reed is 72. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 72. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 60. Actor Christopher Meloni is 60. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 60. Country singer Billy Dean is 59. Actor Clark Gregg is 59. Actor Jana Marie Hupp is 57. Rock musician Greg Camp is 54. Actor Roselyn Sanchez is 48. Country singer Jill King is 46. Actor Pedro Pascal is 46. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 46. Actor Michael Fassbender is 44. Actor Jaime Ray Newman is 43. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 42. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz is 40. Singer Lee Dewyze (TV: “American Idol”) is 35. Country singer Chris Janson is 35. Actor Drew Van Acker is 35. Actor Briga Heelan (TV: “Great News”) is 34. Actor Jesse Plemons is 33. Singer Aaron Kelly (TV: “American Idol”) is 28.