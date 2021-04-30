Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, April 30

Today’s Birthday (04/30/21). Savor a career surge this year. Win professional prizes through disciplined, consistent actions. Collaborate to shift financial strategies this spring, before fresh silver flushes in. Personal discovery reveals new ambitions this winter, inspiring a rise in family fortunes. Enjoy the fun, status and influence.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Changes at a higher level can affect you professionally. Don’t get pushy; it would only harden opposition. Imagine success, articulate your vision and proceed accordingly.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A breakdown can be especially educational. You learn more from failure than success. Slow to assess. Research and explore. Take advantage of a surprising discovery.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined financial efforts could get stalled. Patiently stay in communication. Unexpected benefits hide beneath changes. Look sharp. You can find what you need together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk gets farther than action with your partner. Express your love and creativity for surprising results. Collaboration generates ideas, possibilities and opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health, energy and safety. Don’t push against a brick wall. Find alternate solutions to a physical challenge. Test your intuition by researching the data.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take it easy. Don’t sweat delays. Adapt around an obstacle. Romance and fun arise in conversation. Talk about what you love. Relax with someone sweet.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay home instead of going out. Handle practical chores and duties. Domestic upgrades support your family. Talk about the results you’d like. Discover unorthodox solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re clever and creative. Blocked communications could slow the action. Wait for better conditions to share. Find new connections. Make a delightful discovery.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to adapt around a financial delay or shortage. Wait on nonessential expenses. Discuss the resources you need. Unexpected solutions arise in conversation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Resolve challenges before launching a personal project. A barrier blocks the path. Talk gets farther than action. Get feedback from experienced friends. New opportunities arise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Lay low and savor private alone time. Avoid travel, risk or noise. Savor personal introspection, curious inquiries and good stories. Discover hidden treasure.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt around social barriers. Participate with groups and teams in innovative ways. Breakdowns lead to breakthroughs. Collaborative solutions spark in connection. Help articulate community dreams.
Notable birthdays: Singer Willie Nelson is 88. Actor Burt Young is 81. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is 75. Movie director Allan Arkush is 73. Actor Perry King is 73. Singer-musician Wayne Kramer is 73. Singer Merrill Osmond is 68. Movie director Jane Campion is 67. Movie director Lars von Trier is 65. Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is 62. Actor Paul Gross is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 60. Actor Adrian Pasdar is 56. Rock singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 54. Rapper Turbo B (Snap) is 54. Rock musician Clark Vogeler is 52. R&B singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 50. Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 50. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 50. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan is 49. R&B singer Akon is 48. R&B singer Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) is 48. Actor Johnny Galecki is 46. Actor Sam Heughan is 41. Actor Kunal Nayyar is 40. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 39. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 39. Actor Dianna Agron is 35. Country singer Brandon Lancaster is 32. Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 30.