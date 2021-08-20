Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 20

Today’s Birthday (08/20/21). This year empowers partnership. Collaborate with steady routines and practices to grow together. Pulling together with teams and friends for summer victories leads to a career redirection this autumn. Winter brings family and romantic connections, before a surge in your professional status. Rely on each other.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Build on strong foundations to advance shared visions. Teamwork makes a vital difference. Mitigate changes with communication. Brilliant ideas and solutions spark in conversation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — An old dream still inspires. Adapt professional projects for new opportunities. Innovation pays well. Talk with experts. Disciplined work strengthens foundations for a surge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changing circumstances with increased communication. Remember what worked before, and adapt for new terrain. Stick to solid ground. Investigate possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Wild ideas could actually work. Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Work with your partner closely to make financial choices. Discover opportunities hidden under changes.