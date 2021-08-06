Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Aug. 6

Today’s Birthday (08/06/21). Good things come through collaboration this year. Steadily contribute for common gain and strengthened bonds. Friends pull together for a prize this summer, inspiring new professional directions this autumn. Love fills your winter, before spring electrifies your career. Your loving partnership deepens and grows sweeter.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Home beautification projects satisfy. Design, research and plan for the results you want. Don’t hurry or risk breakage. Shop carefully or it could get expensive.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a juicy research or writing project. Advance creative works toward dreamy outcomes. Adapt and clarify around delays or miscommunications. Enunciate the heart part.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Diplomacy and tact pay off. Use persuasive charms and listen for what’s wanted and needed. Provide excellence. An unexpected windfall could fill your basket.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Nurture yourself by focusing on personal projects. Insights spark when least expected. Notice subconscious messages in your dreams. Imagine how you’d like things to be.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Settle into a quiet, private spot to adjust plans. A dream appears within reach. Don’t try to force anything. Let it develop naturally.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a walk down memory lane with old friends. Acknowledge past and future dreams. Share about how you each are managing recent challenges. Reconnect.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Apply what you’ve been learning to a professional project. The impossible seems accessible. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Test your ideas. Consider all possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — An exploration draws you into a new world. Discover hidden beauty and authenticity. Adapt patiently with traffic, delays or changes. Advance to realize a dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep financial objectives in mind. Another can get through where you can’t. Collaborate to maintain positive balances. Listen to all concerns. Align on priorities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate to adapt around recent changes. A shared dream appears within reach. Wait for developments. Don’t try to force things. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace around sharp corners. Balance periods of physical activity with restorative peace. Eat foods that energize you. Practice for best performance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love sparks when least expected. Follow your heart where it leads. Patiently play the game. Keep the faith, and wait for developments. Imagine perfection.
Notable birthdays: Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 97. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 83. Actor Louise Sorel is 81. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 78. Actor Ray Buktenica is 78. Actor Dorian Harewood is 71. Actor Catherine Hicks is 70. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 69. Country musician Mark DuFresne is 68. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 65. Actor Faith Prince is 64. R&B singer Randy DeBarge is 63. Actor Leland Orser is 61. Actor Michelle Yeoh is 59. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 57. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 56. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 56. Actor Benito Martinez is 53. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 53. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 51. Actor Merrin Dungey is 50. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 49. Actor Jason O’Mara is 49. Singer-actor David Campbell is 48.