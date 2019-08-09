Today’s Birthday (08/09/19). Love is both game and prize this year. Energize your work and health with steady, persistent practice. Recuperate after a summer cold or challenge for a winter energy boost, followed by a rest. Love turns your eye toward new directions next summer. Discover renewed passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Good news comes from afar. Stick to the most practical options that draw your heart’s interest. Grow the love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating profits for a shared venture. Review reserves, and make changes as needed. Work together to put away provisions for the future.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration can spark romance. Discover a windfall profit or lucky win. Celebrate together over something delicious. Share tender moments. Imagine and dream together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — There’s plenty of work. Regular exercise energizes you. Plot your course, and schedule carefully. Nurture your health with nutrition, meditation and rest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy games, sports and hobbies. Don’t chase a mirage. Wait for developments. Share your heart with someone you love. Friends offer a valuable connection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Improve your home’s beauty and functionality. Domestic projects make a temporary mess while offering long-term solutions. Plan and choose carefully which to begin.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative projects produce satisfying results. Express and share. Tell a story. Add illustrations. Provide valuable information and resources. Profit from your cleverness and skills.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Begin a profitable two-day phase. A conversation leads to valuable opportunities. You can do more than you thought. Stash away the surplus.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Keep your feet on the ground. Invest in creative work that you love. Patiently build the infrastructure to realize a personal dream.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Peaceful privacy suits your mood. Rest and recharge. Discover wisdom, forgiveness and compassion in surprising places. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Nurture yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — New team opportunities arrive. Jump in, and throw your weight into it. Tap additional resources. Collaborate and streamline the process. Share results and solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a professional challenge. Go for a big prize. Polish presentations, and provide attention to detail. Start with optimism, and follow up with determination.
Thought for Today: “Education is a private matter between the person and the world of knowledge and experience, and has little to do with school or college.” — Lillian Smith, American writer-social critic (1897-1966).
Notable birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 91. Actress Cynthia Harris is 85. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 81. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 77. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 77. Actor Sam Elliott is 75. Singer Barbara Mason is 72. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 67. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 64. Actress Melanie Griffith is 62. Actress Amanda Bearse is 61. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 60. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 55. TV host Hoda Kotb is 55. Actor Pat Petersen is 53. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 52. Actress Gillian Anderson is 51. Actor Eric Bana is 51. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 51. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 49. TV anchor Chris Cuomo is 49. Actor Thomas Lennon is 49. Rock musician Arion Salazar is 49. Rapper Mack 10 is 48. Actress Nikki Schieler Ziering is 48. Latin rock singer Juanes is 47. Actress Liz Vassey is 47. Actor Kevin McKidd is 46. Actress Rhona Mitra is 44. Actor Texas Battle is 43. Actress Jessica Capshaw is 43. Actress Ashley Johnson is 36. Actress Anna Kendrick is 34.
