Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, August 28

Today’s Birthday (08/28/20). You’re especially creative, charismatic and fun this year. Disciplined action gets results. Consider partnership dreams. Community advocacy and collaboration wins satisfying results this summer, before you discover new romantic solutions. Make a professional improvement this winter, before a sweet home and family phase. Prioritize love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Explore workspace options. Run with a clever idea and it could take off. Take advantage of a lucky professional opportunity. Dreams can come true.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Have a meaningful conversation. Articulate a dream and it travels further. An educational opportunity requires discipline and dedication for long-term reward.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your own score with shared financial matters. Fortune follows applied collaborative efforts. Work together for solid accomplishments. Get the whole gang to help.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with your partner to determine best options. A lucky break is worth pursuing. Consider pros and cons. Listen to your heart. Conversation generates possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical performance could exceed your expectations. Maintain healthy practices. What you’re doing is working, and it offers long-term benefits. Listen to intuition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative passion projects (including romance, fun and games) flower anew. Talk about a brilliant idea and determine your course. Collaborate with someone beloved.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss a domestic dream with family and housemates. What would it take? Sketch ideas, fantasies and possibilities. Choose one to pursue first. Brainstorming produces solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Launch creative works and sign contracts. Words come together naturally. Strengthen foundational elements. News and transportation flow quickly. Get the word out.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Generate lucrative deals and agreements in conversation. Get terms in writing. Check the fine print. Good luck follows disciplined actions. Long-term benefits are possible.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — A dream inspires you. Find a private spot to plan. Organize and plot your course. Imagine how things could be. What would need to happen?
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Connect with your social circle. You can get what you need. Resources flow through communication. A dreamy opportunity is worth grabbing. Share community support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Coordination proves essential at work. A professional project has lasting potential. Get your dream team into action. Long-term benefits flow through disciplined collaboration.
Notable birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer is 85. Actor Marla Adams is 82. Actor Ken Jenkins is 80. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 80. Actor David Soul is 77. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 77. Actor Barbara Bach is 74. Actor Debra Mooney is 73. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 69. Actor Daniel Stern is 63. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 62. Actor John Allen Nelson is 61. Actor Emma Samms is 60. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 59. Movie director David Fincher is 58. Actor Amanda Tapping is 55. Country singer Shania Twain is 55. Actor Billy Boyd is 52. Actor Jack Black is 51. Actor Jason Priestley is 51. Actor Daniel Goddard (TV: “The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 49. Actor J. August Richards is 47. Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 42. Actor Carly Pope is 40. Country singer Jake Owen is 39. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 38. Actor Kelly Thiebaud is 38. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 37. Actor Sarah Roemer is 36. Actor Armie Hammer is 34. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 34. Actor Shalita Grant is 32. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (TV: “The Voice”) is 31. Actor Katie Findlay is 30. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 29. Actor Kyle Massey is 29. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis is 17. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 15.
