Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, August 7

Today’s Birthday (08/07/20). Fortune energizes your health and work this year. Steady practices add strength. Adapt to professional and market changes. Discovering renewed purpose this summer inspires physical performance gains. A new social phase begins this winter, motivating sweetness, fun and love with family. Build and grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Feather your love nest. Enjoy domesticity for a month, with Venus in Cancer. Focus on home and family, and make household improvements. Beautify your space.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You love learning, with Venus in Cancer for a month. Research and study lead to fascinating discoveries. Write, craft and express a creative vision.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profits rise, with Venus in Cancer for a month. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Powerful productivity generates satisfying results. Share support for community resiliency.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your luck in love improves, with Venus in your sign. Pursue a personal passion. Let your heart dictate your moves. Dress to impress.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish old jobs and rest over the next month, with Venus in Cancer. Fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time. Consider long-term dreams and visions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a cause benefiting shared accounts. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Cancer. Find new ways to connect socially over the next month.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to advance. Watch for career opportunities. Take on new responsibility, with Venus in Cancer. Assume authority and your professional status rises.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain your physical routines and practices. Get involved in a fascinating study, with Venus in Cancer. Plan an educational exploration over the next month.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find a sweet deal. Review numbers over a month, with Venus in Cancer. Find clever ways to save and increase assets. Adapt the budget.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Savor romantic moments. Partnerships flower over the next month, with Venus in Cancer. Rely on mutual support. Compromise. Raise the level of your creative collaboration.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize physical health and work this month, with Venus in Cancer. Get your heart pumping. Restore your spirit by connecting with nature, art and music.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize love, with Venus in Cancer. The game is getting fun. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Create beauty and profit from your talents.
Notable birthdays: Magician, author and lecturer James Randi is 92. Singer B.J. Thomas is 78. Singer Lana Cantrell is 77. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 76. Actor John Glover is 76. Actor David Rasche is 76. Former diplomat, talk show host and activist Alan Keyes is 70. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 70. Actor Caroline Aaron is 68. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 68. Actor Wayne Knight is 65. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 62. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 62. Actor David Duchovny is 60. Country musician Michael Mahler (Wild Horses) is 59. Actor Delane Matthews is 59. Actor Harold Perrineau is 57. Jazz musician Marcus Roberts is 57. Country singer Raul Malo is 55. Actor David Mann is 54. Actor Charlotte Lewis is 53. Actor Sydney Penny is 49.
Actor Greg Serano is 48. Actor Michael Shannon is 46. Actor Charlize Theron is 45. Rock musician Barry Kerch is 44. Actor Eric Johnson is 41. Actor Randy Wayne is 39. Actor-writer Brit Marling is 38. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 33. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 29. Actor Liam James is 24.
