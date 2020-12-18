Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 18

Notable birthdays: Actor Cicely Tyson is 96. Actor Roger Mosley (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 82. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 77. Director Steven Spielberg is 74. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 70. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 67. Actor Ray Liotta is 66. Comedian Ron White is 64. Singer Angie Stone is 59. Actor Brad Pitt is 57. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 56. Actor Shawn Christian (“Days of Our Lives”) is 55. Actor Rachel Griffiths (“Brothers and Sisters,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 52. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 52. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 50. Rapper DMX is 50. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 48. Singer Sia is 45. Country singer Randy Houser is 44. Actor Josh Dallas (“Once Upon A Time”) is 42. Actor Katie Holmes (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 42. Singer Christina Aguilera is 40. Actor Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 31. Actor Bridgit Mendler (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 28. Singer Billie Eilish is 18. Actor Isabella Crovetti (“Vampirina”) is 16.