Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 18

Today’s Birthday (12/18/20). Connect and communicate to grow this year. Dedicated actions lead to surging profits. Guard your energy. Dream and plan at home. Winter spotlights illuminate and inspire your work. Make a summer personal change, sparking a hot collaboration. Discover fresh victories next winter. Make valuable connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Others give you a boost. Share information, resources and useful tools. Creative projects take new life with more participation. Coordinate a powerful team collaboration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance your career by leaps and bounds. Discuss how you’d like things to go. Coordinate and strategize moves. Professional action now gets results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The road ahead looks clear for now. Explore a wider area of your subject. Advance through careful and thorough planning. Communication channels are wide open.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Align talk and action to grow shared financial ventures. Sign contracts, launch initiatives and register. Determine who will do what. Collaborate for common gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize and coordinate your moves with your partner. Talk about exciting possibilities. Make promises and launch into action. It could get romantic. Reconnect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energy inspires your work and physical moves. Get expert feedback. You’re gaining respect. Profit from meticulous practices. Refine techniques. Learn from a master.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Learn from loved ones. Children are especially brilliant teachers. Relax and have fun. Romance arises in conversation. Discuss passion. Talk about what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get fully into a household project. Clean, sort and organize possessions. Rearrange the furniture. Work a transformation with water, soap and paint. Connect with family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Brilliant ideas spark like popcorn. Take notes. Creative projects seem energized. Tackle an intellectual puzzle. Study possibilities and options. Express, share and connect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Power into a lucrative assignment. Get creative to solve an interesting challenge. Monitor financial conditions. Take advantage of a hot opportunity. Make deals.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. What result do you want? Schedule the necessary steps. Take advantage of a brilliant idea or opportunity. Develop a personal possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Sink to the comfort of your private sanctuary. Imagine, envision and invent. Make long-term plans and schedule regular advances. Rest and recuperate. Recharge and energize.
Notable birthdays: Actor Cicely Tyson is 96. Actor Roger Mosley (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 82. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 77. Director Steven Spielberg is 74. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 70. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 67. Actor Ray Liotta is 66. Comedian Ron White is 64. Singer Angie Stone is 59. Actor Brad Pitt is 57. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 56. Actor Shawn Christian (“Days of Our Lives”) is 55. Actor Rachel Griffiths (“Brothers and Sisters,” (ix Feet Under”) is 52. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 52. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 50. Rapper DMX is 50. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 48. Singer Sia is 45.
Country singer Randy Houser is 44. Actor Josh Dallas (“Once Upon A Time”) is 42. Actor Katie Holmes (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 42. Singer Christina Aguilera is 40. Actor Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 31. Actor Bridgit Mendler (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 28. Singer Billie Eilish is 18. Actor Isabella Crovetti (“Vampirina”) is 16.
