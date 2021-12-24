Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 24

Today’s Birthday (12/24/21). Savor this abundant year. Steady efforts and practices add up in a satisfying way. Winter sparkles with epiphanies that set the stage for a fine spring romance. Shift directions with a group project next summer, for a shared autumn victory. Keep feeding your savings.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical efforts get positive results. Favorable conditions ease your healthy routines. Keep your objectives in mind. Energize your actions, fitness and work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance is a distinct possibility. Unexpected sweetness flavors the day. Express your creativity, passion and love. Let others know how grateful you are.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic decoration, creativity and artistry flowers. Play with colors, flavors and presentation. Candlelight favors everyone. Share some family fun, treats and delicious connection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the situation. Things are starting to make sense. Listen and learn. Brilliant ideas deserve investigation. Profit from creative communications. Write your story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can get what you need. Balance expenses and income for positive cash flow. Replenish reserves. Avoid overconsumption or waste. Keep things simple.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover an unexpected personal bonus. Advance a passion project with favorable conditions. Create harmony where none existed. Make a loving connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid travel if you can. Complete last-minute projects. You’re especially productive behind closed doors. Invest in efficiency. Make an amazing discovery. Enjoy some soul food.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Social connections light you up. Enjoy a delightful party phase. Loved ones share brilliant ideas. Rediscover your family, kin and community. Receive an unexpected bonus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status flowers. An unexpected opportunity appears. Take advantage of great conditions to advance your project. Share appreciation with your team.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Widen your horizons. Make a delightful long-distance connection. Abandon expectations, stay flexible and enjoy yourself. Learn new tricks. Make an amazing discovery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Align with your partner on expenditures. Discover lucrative opportunities. Collaborate for shared gain. Take advantage of unexpected opportunities. Make sure you’re on the same page.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Let your partner know how you feel. Share support and enjoy sweet moments together. Listen and learn something new. Express your gratitude.

Notable birthdays: Dr. Anthony Fauci is 81. Recording company executive Mike Curb is 77. Actor Sharon Farrell is 75. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is 75. Actor Grand L. Bush is 66. Actor Clarence Gilyard is 66. Actor Stephanie Hodge is 65. The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, is 64. Rock musician Ian Burden (The Human League) is 64. Actor Anil Kapoor is 62. Actor Eva Tamargo is 61. Actor Wade Williams is 60. Rock singer Mary Ramsey (10,000 Maniacs) is 58. Actor Mark Valley is 57. Actor Diedrich Bader is 55. Actor Amaury Nolasco is 51. Singer Ricky Martin is 50. Author Stephenie Meyer is 48. TV personality Ryan Seacrest (TV: “Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 47.

