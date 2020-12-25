Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 25

Notable birthdays: Author Anne Roiphe is 85. Actor Hanna Schygulla is 77. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Edwards (The Spinners) is 76. Actor Gary Sandy is 75. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 74. Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 74. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 72. Actor Sissy Spacek is 71. Blues singer/guitarist Joe Louis Walker is 71. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 70. Actor CCH Pounder is 68. Singer Annie Lennox is 66. Reggae singer-musician Robin Campbell (UB40) is 66. Country singer Steve Wariner is 66. Singer Shane MacGowan (The Pogues, The Popes) is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 62. The former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Christina Romer, is 62. Actor Klea Scott is 52. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 49. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 49. Singer Dido is 49. Rock singer Mac Powell (Third Day) is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ryan Shaw is 40. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 38. Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 36. Actor Perdita Weeks is 35. Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 32.