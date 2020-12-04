Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 4

Today’s Birthday (12/04/20). Your next year could turn to gold. Cash flows abundantly with consistent efforts; save some. A domestic dream comes true. Collaborate around shifting circumstances this winter, inspiring personal insight. Change your style or look next summer, sparking a magnetic romantic attraction. You’re building stability.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with someone special. You’re especially quick and charming. Find solutions to unexpected circumstances in conversation. Talk about romance, passion and fun. Relax.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Discuss home improvements with family. Share ideas, possibilities and potential. Enjoy meaningful conversations, intellectual discussions or comforting small talk. Connect over something delicious.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Research, investigate and write your discoveries. Keep your own score. Disagree respectfully. Don’t react without thinking; it could backfire. Measure your words.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover lucrative potential. Profitable opportunities arise in conversation. Ask for more and get it. Take advantage of a hot opportunity. Wheel and deal.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially confident and charismatic. Use your power for good. Work for a cause or project that you’re passionate about. Discuss solutions and opportunities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and indulge nostalgic reflection. The past is educational. History doesn’t always repeat; it rhymes. Invent what’s next and plan for it. Imagine and dream.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Team collaboration gets satisfying results. Follow through on what you said you’d do. Provide reliable support. It comes back when needed.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take on a professional test or challenge. Let your team know what you’re up to. They can help if needed. Someone important is paying attention.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Check out potential costs and bargains. Avoid expensive risks. Plan in obsessive detail. Allow for flexibility. Anticipate changes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Do the research before making big financial commitments. Find hidden opportunities under unexpected changes. Review options. Collaborate with experts. Get terms in writing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A collaboration gets productive. Adapt to a change. Coordinate your response. Keep or change your word. Communication gets results. Together, you can move mountains.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical activity increases. Focus on work, health and fitness. Balance a busy schedule with time for yourself, to walk outside or work out. Rest deeply.
Notable birthdays: Game show host Wink Martindale is 87. Pop singer Freddy Cannon is 84. Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 83. Actor Gemma Jones is 78. Rock musician Bob Mosley (Moby Grape) is 78. Singer-musician Chris Hillman is 76. Musician Terry Woods (The Pogues) is 73. Rock singer Southside Johnny Lyon is 72. Actor Jeff Bridges is 71. Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 69. Actor Patricia Wettig is 69. Actor Tony Todd is 66. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 65. Country musician Brian Prout (Diamond Rio) is 65. Rock musician Bob Griffin (formerly with The BoDeans) is 61. Rock singer Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge) is 58. Actor Marisa Tomei is 56. Actor Chelsea Noble is 56. Actor-comedian Fred Armisen is 54. Rapper Jay-Z is 51. Actor Kevin Sussman is 50. Actor-model Tyra Banks is 47. Country singer Lila McCann is 39. Actor Lindsay Felton is 36. Actor Orlando Brown is 33. Actor Scarlett Estevez (TV: “Lucifer”) is 13.
