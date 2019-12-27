Today’s Birthday (12/27/19). Listen to your heart this year. Consistent focus and practice generate a personal win. Reach a powerful winter peak before adapting to partnership changes. Peaceful introspection next summer reveals missing elements, inspiring new levels of collaboration and romance. Together, build dreams into reality.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce foundational supports for a professional possibility. Connect with teammates and potential allies. Do research and get the money together. Express the vision.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel, study and investigate. Make long-distance connections that develop and feed your inquiry. Strengthen foundational structures. You’re learning valuable techniques, ideas and philosophies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A profitable initiative can benefit your shared accounts. Simplify and clarify goals and objectives, roles and responsibilities. Study options and potential impacts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Share resources, information and support with your partner. Focus on practical objectives. Strengthen the ties that bond you together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Your physical work and fitness reach new performance levels. A lucky break offers new opportunities. Prepare to show your stuff.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people you love. Play your favorite games and sports. Get out and move your body. Share a walk somewhere beautiful.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family draw you in. Domestic projects and arts provide satisfying results. Create something delicious, beautiful or soothing to share with your dear ones.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative communications flourish. Develop an idea or thought. Articulate your vision and views. Write a compelling story and share it far and wide.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow by energizing your actions. Stick to what you know works. Carefully work within your budget. Track costs and benefits.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Assume authority. Take leadership in order to realize a personal dream. It could get lucrative. Confirm your intentions. Imagine what could be possible and go for it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Rest and consider. Review the past and imagine what you’d love to see for the future. Update plans and schedules. Adapt your course to new possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Participate in team projects and invite others to join. Teamwork gets outsize results, and enticing opportunities appear. Celebrate with friends and colleagues.
Thought for Today: “Man has an incurable habit of not fulfilling the prophecies of his fellow men.” — Alistair Cooke, Anglo-American journalist and broadcaster (1908-2004).
Notable birthdays: Actor John Amos is 80. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 75. Singer Tracy Nelson is 75. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 71. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 70. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is 68. Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 67. Actress Tovah Feldshuh is 66. Journalist-turned-politician Arthur Kent is 66. Actress Maryam D’Abo is 59. Country musician Jeff Bryant is 57. Actor Ian Gomez is 55. Actress Theresa Randle is 55. Actress Eva LaRue is 53. Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 53. Actress Tracey Cherelle Jones is 50. Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 50. Rock musician Guthrie Govan is 48. Musician Matt Slocum is 47. Actor Wilson Cruz is 46. Singer Olu is 46. Actor Masi Oka is 45. Actor Aaron Stanford is 43. Actress Emilie de Ravin is 38. Actor Jay Ellis is 38. Christian rock musician James Mead (Kutless) is 37. Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 31. Country singer Shay Mooney (Dan & Shay) is 28. Actor Timothee Chalamet is 24.
