Today’s Birthday (12/06/19). Step into leadership this year. Your steady focus pays off in silver. Bountiful winter loot and prizes can help with a shared financial twist. Don’t abandon a personal dream when you encounter an obstacle next summer. What you learn supports profitable collaborative efforts. Follow purpose, contribution and growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Stand strong in your own light. Harmony may require effort. Don’t show a loved one unfinished work. Reason and emotion could clash. Do research before committing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Use your best judgment with a controversy. Lay low and let it pass. Avoid overspending or overindulging. Nurture your health with peace. Rest and reflect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Friends can make excellent coaches. Share resources, information and connections with your team to adapt to a change or barrier. Steadily pull together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Heed recommendations and warnings at work. Don’t stir up jealousies or controversy. Focus on your objective and go for it. It’s within reach.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A barrier could block the path. Avoid risk or hassle and choose the easiest route around. Friends help you make the perfect connection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep credit cards locked up and avoid risky business. Schedule carefully and don’t build up unrealistic expectations. Contribute to shared accounts with steady discipline.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to save time and fuss. Don’t step on anyone’s sensitivities. Despite chaos or distractions, you can get the job done by working together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Wait for better conditions before making a big move. Prioritize your health, fitness and work. Physical energy can fluctuate. Slow down to avoid accidents. Relax.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Savor rest and recreation. Avoid overindulging. Don’t spend frivolously. Stay close to home, if possible. Avoid conflict or controversy. Have fun with someone sweet.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Be gentle, especially with young people. Avoid automatic reactions and listen to what’s underneath a controversy. Patiently listen.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Hold your temper. It’s easier to avoid an outburst than to clean up after one. A clash between love and money could disrupt. Consider words carefully.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Every little bit counts. What comes around goes around. Focus creative energy on increasing cash flow. Keep showing up. Show appreciation to someone helpful.
Thought for Today: “Americans have always been able to handle austerity and even adversity. Prosperity is what is doing us in.” — James Reston, American journalist (born 1909, died this date in 1995).
Notable birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 83. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 81. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 78. Actor James Naughton is 74. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 74. Rhythm-and-blues singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 73. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 71. Actress JoBeth Williams is 71. Actor Tom Hulce is 66. Actor Wil Shriner is 66. Actor Kin Shriner is 66. Actor Miles Chapin is 65. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 64. Comedian Steven Wright is 64. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 64. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 64. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 63. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 58. Actress Janine Turner is 57. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 57. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 52. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 49. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 48. Actress Colleen Haskell is 43. Actress Lindsay Price is 43. Actress Ashley Madekwe is 38. Actress Nora Kirkpatrick is 35. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 30. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 28. Football quarterback Johnny Manziel is 27. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 25.
