Today's Birthday (12/13/19). Step into bold leadership this year. Profit from disciplined, coordinated efforts. Feed savings from an increasing winter cash flow before a family challenge requires attention. Summer doubts or insecurities fade as a joint venture wins a fine prize. Lend your unique skills to a satisfying cause.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Pour energy into domestic projects for satisfying results. Dreams come true with focused action. Combine self-discipline with love and tradition for delicious reward.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Issue statements and communications. Share your vision and mission, dreams and possibilities. Your heart and intellect align for a compelling cause. Invite participation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Go for the gold and discover unexpected resources. You can generate the funds to realize a dream. Focus your energy for lucrative gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- A personal passion calls you into action. Invest in your dream. You can make things happen. Use your creativity and imagination for resourceful solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Plan your moves. Imaginative ideas can provide unorthodox solutions. Traditional techniques and methods provide the benefit of experience. Consider a provocative blend.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Collaborate with friends and teams. Pull together for common gain. A prize is within reach. Provide valuable energy, contribution and support. Share resources and tools.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A professional reward lies in plain sight. The impossible seems accessible. Advance your agenda purposefully. Put love into your work for greater impact.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Get out and explore. Discover an unexpected delight along the road. Take advantage of a serendipitous moment. You're learning valuable ideas and techniques.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Leave nothing to chance. Make sure your budget lines up with reality. Make sure your team has the necessary information. Plug any leaks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Love energizes your collaboration. Share and contribute for a common goal. You can realize a romantic dream with focused energy and action. Promises made now will last.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- All this practice strengthens your performance. Finesse movements rather than forcefully pushing. Maintain a dream with steady action. The more completed, the more gained.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Follow your heart. Share passion and compassion. Give in to a magnetic attraction. Do what you love and dreamy results are possible.
Thought for Today: "An orator without judgment is a horse without a bridle." — Theophrastus, Greek philosopher (c.371 BC - c.287 BC).
Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz is 99. Actor-comedian Dick Van Dyke is 94. Actor Christopher Plummer is 90. Country singer Buck White is 89. Music/film producer Lou Adler is 86. Singer John Davidson is 78. Actress Kathy Garver (TV: "Family Affair") is 74. Singer Ted Nugent is 71. Rock musician Jeff "Skunk" Baxter is 71. Country musician Ron Getman is 71. Actor Robert Lindsay is 70. Country singer-musician Randy Owen is 70. Actress Wendie Malick is 69. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is 69. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is 66. Country singer John Anderson is 65. Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert is 65. Singer-actor Morris Day is 63. Actor Steve Buscemi is 62. Actor Johnny Whitaker (TV: "Family Affair") is 60. Rock musician John Munson (Semisonic; Twilight Hours) is 57. Actress-reality TV star NeNe Leakes is 53. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 52. Actress Lusia Strus is 52. Actor Bart Johnson is 49. Actor Jeffrey Pierce is 48. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 45. Rock singer-musician Thomas Delonge is 44. Actor James Kyson Lee is 44. Actress Kimee Balmilero (TV: "Hawaii Five-0") is 40. Actress Chelsea Hertford is 38. Rock singer Amy Lee (Evanescence) is 38. Actor Michael Socha is 32. Neo-soul musician Wesley Watkins (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 32. Actor Marcel Spears (TV: "The Mayor") is 31. Singer Taylor Swift is 30. Actress Maisy Stella is 16.
